Prabhas on weight loss mission

Darling Prabhas has multiple projects on the horizon. He is currently the busiest pan-India superstar with hectic work schedule due to back-to-back commitments. Besides his upcoming horror thriller ‘The Raja Saab’, which is on the brink of completion, he already wrapped up some portions of his next outing Fauji. Meanwhile, there is immense pressure from the makers of his another project ‘Spirit’ to kickstart the shooting formalities.

Spirit was initially supposed to take off in September. However, the shooting formalities are likely to be delayed due to Prabhas. As per reliable reports, Prabhas is on a weight loss mission to fit into the character of police officer in Spirit. Director Sandeep Reddy wants to present the Baahubali star in a stylish and dashing avatar. So, he suggested Prabhas to slash down his weight to look a bit dapper.

After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas put on weight for Salaar to look more badass. For The Raja Saab, he is maintaining the same look. However, he needs to appear slimmer for Spirit. So, he is currently working on cutting down his excess weight before shooting for Spirit. Sandeep Reddy is very particular about Prabhas’ transformation. Hence, he insisted the actor on losing several kilos.

Reports suggest that Sandeep Reddy might start filming remaining scenes without Prabhas. In all probability, Prabhas might join the sets of Spirit after November.