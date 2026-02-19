x
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On

Published on February 19, 2026 by swathy

Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On

The waves of speculation surrounding the much-awaited collaboration between Prabhas and Prasanth Varma have caused quite a stir across social media, with rumours of cancellation leaving everyone anxious. However, sources close to the team have now clarified that the project is progressing exactly as planned and there is absolutely no cause for concern.

Contrary to the unfounded chatter, the film remains very much on track, following the structured development timeline set from the beginning. The makers have not altered their plans, and nothing has derailed the film’s pre-production momentum.

The project will go on floors once Prabhas wraps up his ongoing major commitments, including films like Fauji, Spirit, and Kalki 2. This order of scheduling was always part of the plan, and there is no truth to speculation about the film being cancelled.

Given the scale involved, Prasanth Varma is investing extensive time in world-building, concept design, action planning, and VFX blueprinting to ensure the film gets the grandeur it deserves. In fact, previsualization has already been done for the movie to be produced on an ambitious scale by Hombale Films. This indeed is going to be the biggest budgeted movie for Prabhas.

On the other hand, Prasanth Varma will complete Jai Hanuman in the meantime. The movie starring Rishabh Shetty is set to start rolling soon, while the muhurtham ceremony scheduled for later this month.

