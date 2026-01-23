Prabhas’ Promise for PMF

People Media Factory is one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema. Their last film Mirai was a grand hit and they had big hopes on Raja Saab featuring Prabhas. Raja Saab is the costliest film of PMF and the film was in shooting mode for three years. PMF acquired the theatrical rights of Prabhas’ Adipurush and they lost big money. Prabhas promised to compensate for the losses. Now, Raja Saab emerged as a massive disaster. PMF has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The producers are expected to recover a part of their losses through the Spirit rights.

Apart from this, Prabhas promised one more film for People Media Factory. The production house is on a hunt for the right director so that Prabhas will allocate dates after his current commitments. Prabhas will now do one more film for PMF and it is expected to start in 2028. Prabhas is shooting for Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He also has Kalki 2898 AD sequel lined up and the shoot commences this year.