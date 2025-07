Pan-Indian Star Prabhas stands first when it comes to charity. The top actor has donated his best several times for the needy. Comedian and Tollywood actor Fish Venkat got hospitalized and is in critical condition. Both his kidneys failed and his family has been waiting for financial help. Prabhas promised to pay for the expenses and he asked the family of Fish Venkat to arrange a kidney donor. The news reached the family of Fish Venkat recently. Wishing him a speedy recovery.