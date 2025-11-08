x
Home > Movie News

Prabhas puts Legends in Waiting Mode

Published on November 8, 2025 by sankar

Prabhas puts Legends in Waiting Mode

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian actor of the country and he has several biggies lined up. The delay in the shoot of Raja Saab has delayed the shoot of Fauji and this delayed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been waiting for the arrival of Prabhas since summer and he wants Prabhas to dedicate completely for Spirit instead of juggling between various films. Prabhas too promised Sandeep Reddy and the shoot starts soon.

This proposal has delayed the shoot of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Nag Ashwin is done with the scriptwork and the pre-production work is wrapped up. He even wanted to commence the shoot of the sequel with Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan so that Prabhas will join the sets at a later date. But with Prabhas occupied for one more year, the plans for the sequel shoot got delayed. Kamal Haasan who has a full-length role has allocated dates of the sequel for his Tamil projects which he signed recently. Amitabh Bachchan too is committed to work for Kalki sequel on a priority basis and he also moved on to his other commitments.

The dates of Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will be acquired next year as per the commitment of Prabhas after the actor completes Fauji and Spirit. After Deepika’s exit, the hunt for the leading lady is also going on. Nag Ashwin is keen to complete one more film before he takes up Kalki sequel.

