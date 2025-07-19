Prabhas puts Prasanth Varma’s Project on Hold?

After HanuMan ended up as a super hit, talented director Prasanth Varma announced a series of films. He has Jai Hanuman, the sequel of Hanuman in pre-production stages and Rishab Shetty is the lead actor in this mythological drama. Strong speculations said that Prasanth Varma has narrated a script to Prabhas and got his nod but an official announcement was never made. Reports said that Hombale Films may produce this film.

Prabhas is shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji. He has Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up. After this, he has to shoot for Salaar 2 directed by Prashanth Neel on a priority basis. He also has Kalki 2898 AD Sequel lined up and he has no time for Prasanth Varma for now. As per the ongoing speculation, Prabhas has dropped Prasanth Varma’s film from his list. He also has several top directors in waiting mode.