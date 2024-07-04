Prabhas’ Raja Saab will be a Jackpot

Spread the love

Pan-Indian star Prabhas suffered massive debacles after the Baahubali franchise and the top actor was criticized for his script selection. The actor bounced back with Kalki 2898 AD and the film is doing exceptional business all over. The real potential of Prabhas too is clear for everyone with the numbers of Kalki 2898 AD. After doing a series of big-budget films, Prabhas decided to do a comic entertainer and he teamed up with Maruthi for Raja Saab. The film completed almost 50 percent of the shoot and the portions that need Prabhas are to be completed.

People Media Factory is producing this film and it would be a huge advantage for the makers. Considering the pan-Indian release and the next film for Prabhas after Kalki 2898 AD, the makers can make handsome profits even before the film’s release. Considering the budget and the market of Prabhas, Raja Saab is a huge jackpot for People Media Factory. There are speculations that the film will have a Sankranthi 2025 release. Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal are the leading ladies in Raja Saab.