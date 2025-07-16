Prabhas recalls about a Tragedy on the sets of KGF

Prabhas is quite impressed with the passion of Vijay Kiragandur, the man behind the production house Hombale Films. The production house has bankrolled films like KGF franchise, Kantara and Salaar. Vijay Kiragandur has signed a three-film deal with Prabhas and they are paying huge remuneration for this pan-Indian actor. Prabhas heaped praise on Vijay Kiragandur and his production house saying that he is a man with passion. Prabhas recalled a tragic incident that took place on the sets of KGF.

“I remember about an incident from the sets of KGF. The film was the second one for Prashanth Neel and his first with Hombale Films. The set caught fire and the producers incurred huge losses. The budget was quite high and everyone was left in huge stress. But Vijay Kiragandur said ‘Relax, don’t worry about the money and get the product right’. I also heard similar stories from the sets of Kantara” told Prabhas. “Vijay Kiragandur is concerned about the quality and he is a producer who never compromises” told Prabhas.

Prabhas is shooting for Raja Saab and the film releases in December. He will team up with Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films next year with Salaar 2 directed by Prashanth Neel.