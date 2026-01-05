x
Prabhas skips Mumbai Promotions of Raja Saab

Published on January 5, 2026 by nymisha

Prabhas skips Mumbai Promotions of Raja Saab

prabhas raja saab

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian star of the country and his next film Raja Saab will hit the screens this week. The actor has limited himself when it comes to promotions. This is happening from the past few films. For Raja Saab, he participated in the pre-release event in Hyderabad. He delivered his lengthiest speech and this cheered up Rebel fans. A song launch event is taking place today in Mumbai and the entire team is present in Mumbai for the event.

But Prabhas has given it a skip and he flew off to Italy for a holiday. The actor recorded an interview with Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently and he is now on a holiday. Prabhas usually flies abroad before the release of his films. He should have attended the Mumbai event today and promoted Raja Saab. Though some of his films did not work in Telugu, they did well in Hindi. Prabhas should have dedicated one day for the Hindi promotions of Raja Saab. The actor will return back from Italy after Sankranthi and after the release of Raja Saab. The film is a horror fantasy directed by Maruthi. People Media Factory produced the film.

Next Chiru dominates internet with MSG Trailer Previous Why is Megastar not promoting Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?
