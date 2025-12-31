Prabhas Spirit FL: Meet Sandeep Reddy’s Ajanubahu

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have come together for the first time ever. After delivering cult films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal, Sandeep is directing highly anticipatedcop drama, Spirit. Prabhas is playing a cop for the first time in this gritty tale.

On the first day of 2026, Sandeep released first look poster of Prabhas in a long hair, injured and leading lady Triptii Dimri lighting cigarette for him. He is holding a bottle of whiskey and can be seen in style. In the back shot, Prabhas looks dynamic and terrfic giving a real meaning to Ajanubahu.

This “wounded warrior” look is a hallmark of Vanga’s storytelling, where the protagonist’s physical scars are often mirrors of their internal turmoil. The poster also confirms the film’s multilingual scale, featuring titles in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and even East Asian languages, hinting at a truly global ambition.

If the poster is any indication, Spirit will not just be another action flick; it will be a character study of a man whose “Ajanubahu” nature makes him both a target and a force of nature. Spirit shoot is going on currently and Bhadrakali Pictures are producing it on a massive scale with T-Series.