Prabhas’ Spirit to be shot in Mexico

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is all set to work with sensational director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is titled Spirit and it is a high voltage actioner presenting Prabhas in the role of a cop. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has completed the script and he is busy finalizing the locations and is occupied with the pre-production work. He himself revealed that a major portion of the shoot will take place in Mexico. Sandeep Vanga has completed the recce for the locations and he participated in an event in the USA.

The top director will return back to Hyderabad tomorrow. There are a lot of rumors about the leading lady and the team will announce the details soon. The shoot commences in June this year and Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for the film. Spirit will have its release during the second half of 2026. Sri Bhadrakali Films and T Series are the producers. Harshavardham Rameshwar is composing the music and background score for Spirit.