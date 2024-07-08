Prabhas’ Spirit to have International Faces

Spread the love

Sandeep Vanga is the new national sensation after he delivered blockbusters like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal. His next film is Spirit and the film features Prabhas in the lead role. Sandeep Reddy hinted that the film is a high voltage actioner and Prabhas plays the role of a cop. Prabhas also will undergo physical transformation to suit the role in Spirit. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that South Korean actor Don Lee has been roped in to essay the role of the lead antagonist. Don Lee featured in several Hollywood super hit films and action dramas.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is considering several international faces for Spirit but none of them has been confirmed to play the role of the lead antagonist. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will finalize the roles after he is done with the complete script. The film is expected to commence after October and the film is expected to have a 2026 release. T Series, Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers and the speculations say that Rashmika Mandanna may be finalized as the leading lady. Prabhas has delivered a super hit like Kalki 2898 AD and he will complete the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab before he joins the sets of Spirit.