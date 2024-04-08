x
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Prabhas takes a Long Break

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has been working on multiple films. His upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is due for release and the new release date will be announced very soon. The top actor is on a break and he will spend the entire summer abroad. Though he was committed to shoot for Maruthi’s film, the shoot is now pushed. Prabhas will return back to India to promote Kalki 2898 AD and he will shoot for Maruthi’s film. The actor decided to stay from the summer heat and relax for the next two months in Europe.

Prabhas also has Salaar 2 which will be directed by Prasanth Neel. The shoot too will commence later this year. Prabhas is in plans to complete the shoots of Salaar 2 and Raja Saab by the end of this year. He will kick-start the shoot of Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga next year. He also has a film to be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi lined up for next year.

