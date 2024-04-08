Prabhas takes a Long Break

Spread the love

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has been working on multiple films. His upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is due for release and the new release date will be announced very soon. The top actor is on a break and he will spend the entire summer abroad. Though he was committed to shoot for Maruthi’s film, the shoot is now pushed. Prabhas will return back to India to promote Kalki 2898 AD and he will shoot for Maruthi’s film. The actor decided to stay from the summer heat and relax for the next two months in Europe.

Prabhas also has Salaar 2 which will be directed by Prasanth Neel. The shoot too will commence later this year. Prabhas is in plans to complete the shoots of Salaar 2 and Raja Saab by the end of this year. He will kick-start the shoot of Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga next year. He also has a film to be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi lined up for next year.