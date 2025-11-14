Prabhas to be seen in a New Makeover

Prabhas is stepping into a bold new avatar for his upcoming film Spirit. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga asked him to grow his beard and moustache for forty-five days. The actor has taken the brief seriously. His look is now shaping up under the supervision of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Aalim is well known in the Telugu film industry. He is the styling force behind some of the most talked-about looks of top stars. He designed Ram Charan’s intense Peddi look with long hair and a thick beard. He also created Jr NTR’s sharp appearance for the NTR and Prashanth Neel project.

Now Aalim is working with Prabhas. For Spirit, the team is aiming for a rough and powerful style. The look revolves around a full moustache and a heavy beard. Once Prabhas completes the hair growth phase, Aalim will shape the final design. Fans are excited to see this transformation. Each of Aalim’s creations has set new trends and boosted the visual identity of the films he works on. With Spirit, the collaboration between Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Aalim Hakim promises another striking makeover.

Prabhas plays the role of a cop in Spirit and the shoot without Prabhas will commence from the end of November. A major schedule of the film with Prabhas will take place in Mexico early next year.