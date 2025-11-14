x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Prabhas to be seen in a New Makeover

Published on November 14, 2025 by swathy

Prabhas to be seen in a New Makeover

Prabhas is stepping into a bold new avatar for his upcoming film Spirit. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga asked him to grow his beard and moustache for forty-five days. The actor has taken the brief seriously. His look is now shaping up under the supervision of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Aalim is well known in the Telugu film industry. He is the styling force behind some of the most talked-about looks of top stars. He designed Ram Charan’s intense Peddi look with long hair and a thick beard. He also created Jr NTR’s sharp appearance for the NTR and Prashanth Neel project.

Now Aalim is working with Prabhas. For Spirit, the team is aiming for a rough and powerful style. The look revolves around a full moustache and a heavy beard. Once Prabhas completes the hair growth phase, Aalim will shape the final design. Fans are excited to see this transformation. Each of Aalim’s creations has set new trends and boosted the visual identity of the films he works on. With Spirit, the collaboration between Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Aalim Hakim promises another striking makeover.

Prabhas plays the role of a cop in Spirit and the shoot without Prabhas will commence from the end of November. A major schedule of the film with Prabhas will take place in Mexico early next year.

