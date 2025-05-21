Prabhas to resume the shoot of Fauji

Pan-Indian Star Prabhas is on a holiday from the past one month and he is holidaying in Italy along with his friends and family members. The actor is back to Hyderabad recently and he will resume the shoot of Fauji starting from tomorrow. Hanu Raghavapudi is the director of this periodic action drama. The new schedule is planned to take place from tomorrow after Prabhas has given his nod. Imanvi is the leading lady and massive sets are constructed for the shoot.

Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this big-budget attempt. Some of the top technicians are working for Fauji and Prabhas essays the role of a soldier in this action drama. Prabhas will also dub for the teaser cut of Maruthi’s Raja Saab and the team will announce the teaser release date very soon. The pending shoot of Raja Saab has to be completed soon. Prabhas will join the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit later this year and the entire shoot will be completed in seven months. Spirit will release next year while the release dates of Raja Saab and Fauji are yet to be known.