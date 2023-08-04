Prabhas to strictly stay away from Salaar Business

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has been charging more than Rs 100 crores per film and he has a huge lineup of films. The actor also indirectly or directly has been involving in the business of his films. He was the one who closed the theatrical deal of Adipurush to bail out UV Creations. His upcoming film Salaar is carrying huge expectations and the makers are yet to close the theatrical deals of Salaar.

Prabhas decided to stay away from the business deals of Salaar. The makers are quoting record prices for the rights across the nation. The non-theatrical rights fetched record prices for Salaar. Geetha Arts and Mythri Movie Makers are in the race to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of Salaar. Prashanth Neel is the director and Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran played the lead roles. The film will release in two parts and the first instalment is slated for September 28th release.