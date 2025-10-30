x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas – Trivikram Film: Fans Wish turns a Dream

Published on October 30, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Prabhas – Trivikram Film: Fans Wish turns a Dream
image
Cyber Criminals Impersonate Nara Lokesh, Dupe Businessman
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Fierce Battles, Funny Moments, and a Dramatic Injury
image
Minister Narayana Clarifies on Amaravati Farmers’ Plot Allocations and Registrations
image
Big Buzz on NBK’s Akhanda 2 Trailer

Prabhas – Trivikram Film: Fans Wish turns a Dream

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian actor of the country and he has several crazy films in pipeline and he is occupied for the next 4-5 years. Rebelstar fans have been urging their favourite actor to work with Trivikram and the debates are on from the past few years. Trivikram and Prabhas met in the past but their collaboration never happened. Trivikram also worked on a couple of scripts in the past but he was not convinced with the final script and he never narrated any script to Prabhas.

Prabhas fans are still urging and are waiting for the combo to happen. Going with the lineup of Prabhas, the project may not materialize in this decade. Trivikram too is working with Venkatesh and he has a mythological drama with NTR lined up. The film will be in making for over two years. With both Prabhas and Trivikram occupied with crazy films, there is no chance of their collaboration soon. Hope Trivikram pens a sensible emotional entertainer in his style with Prabhas in the lead role.

Previous Cyber Criminals Impersonate Nara Lokesh, Dupe Businessman
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas – Trivikram Film: Fans Wish turns a Dream
image
Big Buzz on NBK’s Akhanda 2 Trailer
image
When Prabhas urged Rajamouli for a Bali Vacation

Latest

image
Prabhas – Trivikram Film: Fans Wish turns a Dream
image
Cyber Criminals Impersonate Nara Lokesh, Dupe Businessman
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Fierce Battles, Funny Moments, and a Dramatic Injury
image
Minister Narayana Clarifies on Amaravati Farmers’ Plot Allocations and Registrations
image
Big Buzz on NBK’s Akhanda 2 Trailer

Most Read

image
Cyber Criminals Impersonate Nara Lokesh, Dupe Businessman
image
Minister Narayana Clarifies on Amaravati Farmers’ Plot Allocations and Registrations
image
Azharuddin Set to Join Telangana Cabinet

Related Articles

Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025