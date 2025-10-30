Prabhas – Trivikram Film: Fans Wish turns a Dream

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian actor of the country and he has several crazy films in pipeline and he is occupied for the next 4-5 years. Rebelstar fans have been urging their favourite actor to work with Trivikram and the debates are on from the past few years. Trivikram and Prabhas met in the past but their collaboration never happened. Trivikram also worked on a couple of scripts in the past but he was not convinced with the final script and he never narrated any script to Prabhas.

Prabhas fans are still urging and are waiting for the combo to happen. Going with the lineup of Prabhas, the project may not materialize in this decade. Trivikram too is working with Venkatesh and he has a mythological drama with NTR lined up. The film will be in making for over two years. With both Prabhas and Trivikram occupied with crazy films, there is no chance of their collaboration soon. Hope Trivikram pens a sensible emotional entertainer in his style with Prabhas in the lead role.