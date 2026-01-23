Prabhu Deva’s Son to make his Acting Debut

Prabhu Deva made his debut as Choreographer, he soon turned an actor and he went on to direct super hit films in India. He is balancing his career as an actor, director and choreographer from the past few decades. Prabhu Deva is all set to launch his son Rishii Ragvenar Deva as an actor in Indian cinema. Prabhu Deva has been listening to scripts from a long time. Due to his professional commitments, he decided not to direct the debut film of his son.

Rishii will make his debut as lead actor with a Tamil film and it will be directed by a debutant who worked as an AD for Sudha Kongara. The discussions are currently in the final stages and the makers will make an official announcement very soon. Prabhu Deva is currently holding talks to direct Manchu Vishnu in his next directorial and the film too will be announced soon.