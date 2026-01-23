x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhu Deva’s Son to make his Acting Debut

Published on January 23, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Gopichand33 25 Days Climax: Incredible & Explosive
image
Video: Gunasekhar Exclusive Interview
image
Prabhu Deva’s Son to make his Acting Debut
image
2026 is a Crucial year for UV Creations
image
Jana Nayagan Release: Focus shifts towards TVK

Prabhu Deva’s Son to make his Acting Debut

Prabhu Deva made his debut as Choreographer, he soon turned an actor and he went on to direct super hit films in India. He is balancing his career as an actor, director and choreographer from the past few decades. Prabhu Deva is all set to launch his son Rishii Ragvenar Deva as an actor in Indian cinema. Prabhu Deva has been listening to scripts from a long time. Due to his professional commitments, he decided not to direct the debut film of his son.

Rishii will make his debut as lead actor with a Tamil film and it will be directed by a debutant who worked as an AD for Sudha Kongara. The discussions are currently in the final stages and the makers will make an official announcement very soon. Prabhu Deva is currently holding talks to direct Manchu Vishnu in his next directorial and the film too will be announced soon.

Next Video: Gunasekhar Exclusive Interview Previous 2026 is a Crucial year for UV Creations
else

TRENDING

image
Gopichand33 25 Days Climax: Incredible & Explosive
image
Prabhu Deva’s Son to make his Acting Debut
image
2026 is a Crucial year for UV Creations

Latest

image
Gopichand33 25 Days Climax: Incredible & Explosive
image
Video: Gunasekhar Exclusive Interview
image
Prabhu Deva’s Son to make his Acting Debut
image
2026 is a Crucial year for UV Creations
image
Jana Nayagan Release: Focus shifts towards TVK

Most Read

image
Coalition Politics or Collapse: Vijayasai Reddy’s Sharp Message to YSRCP
image
AP Liquor Scam Probe Intensifies as ED Grills Vijayasai Reddy in Hyderabad
image
Yanamala Targets Jagan Over Proposed Padayatra

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event