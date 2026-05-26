Pradeep Ranganathan Launches his First Production

Pradeep Ranganathan did not take much time to get the Superstar tag in Tamil and Telugu languages. His films Love Today, Dragon and Dude ended up as super hits. The actor’s recent film Love Insurance Kompany ended up as a big disappointment but the debacle is not going to impact his career. He has several films lined up and Pradeep Ranganathan has taken a big step ahead as a producer. His first film as producer has been launched and the shoot commenced recently.

The film is said to be a women-centric attempt and it features Mamita Baiju playing the lead role. Mamita Baiju is the most happening South Indian beauty and she has several films lined up. She is playing the lead role in this untitled film. Talented director Ashwath Marimuthu will be seen in a crucial role in the film. Pradeep Ranganathan has supervised the script and he finalized the project. He is overlooking the production and the film is made on a strict budget. The team will make an official announcement soon.