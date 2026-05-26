x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pradeep Ranganathan Launches his First Production

Published on May 26, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan Meets Tollywood Producers
image
Pradeep Ranganathan Launches his First Production
image
OTT Releases for May Fourth Weekend
image
Ram Charan showcases raw intensity from Peddi
image
Former YSRCP MLA’s Brother Arrested in Anantapur Youth Suicide Case

Pradeep Ranganathan Launches his First Production

Pradeep Ranganathan did not take much time to get the Superstar tag in Tamil and Telugu languages. His films Love Today, Dragon and Dude ended up as super hits. The actor’s recent film Love Insurance Kompany ended up as a big disappointment but the debacle is not going to impact his career. He has several films lined up and Pradeep Ranganathan has taken a big step ahead as a producer. His first film as producer has been launched and the shoot commenced recently.

The film is said to be a women-centric attempt and it features Mamita Baiju playing the lead role. Mamita Baiju is the most happening South Indian beauty and she has several films lined up. She is playing the lead role in this untitled film. Talented director Ashwath Marimuthu will be seen in a crucial role in the film. Pradeep Ranganathan has supervised the script and he finalized the project. He is overlooking the production and the film is made on a strict budget. The team will make an official announcement soon.

Next Pawan Kalyan Meets Tollywood Producers Previous OTT Releases for May Fourth Weekend
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan Meets Tollywood Producers
image
Pradeep Ranganathan Launches his First Production
image
OTT Releases for May Fourth Weekend

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan Meets Tollywood Producers
image
Pradeep Ranganathan Launches his First Production
image
OTT Releases for May Fourth Weekend
image
Ram Charan showcases raw intensity from Peddi
image
Former YSRCP MLA’s Brother Arrested in Anantapur Youth Suicide Case

Most Read

image
Former YSRCP MLA’s Brother Arrested in Anantapur Youth Suicide Case
image
Andhra Pradesh Tightens Ebola Surveillance at International Airport
image
Modi-Shah Backing Bandi Sanjay?

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception