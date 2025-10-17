Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude opens on a Strong Note

Pradeep Ranganathan has scored two resounding blockbusters like Love Today and Dragon. His recent offering Dude released in Telugu and Tamil languages today and the film opened on an impressive note. The film has been super strong in Tamil Nadu and dominated other releases. Across the Telugu states, Dude opened better than Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada and the evening shows are packed. The film has seen a rise in the footfalls across the Telugu states by evening.

Dude is expected to have a strong weekend and take the advantage of Diwali holiday on Monday. Debutant Keerthiswaran directed Dude and Mamitha Baiju is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this entertainer. Though the film’s second half received mixed response, the first day numbers of the film are impressive. All eyes are now focused on Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp that releases tomorrow.