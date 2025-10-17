x
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude opens on a Strong Note

Published on October 17, 2025 by sankar

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude opens on a Strong Note

Pradeep Ranganathan has scored two resounding blockbusters like Love Today and Dragon. His recent offering Dude released in Telugu and Tamil languages today and the film opened on an impressive note. The film has been super strong in Tamil Nadu and dominated other releases. Across the Telugu states, Dude opened better than Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada and the evening shows are packed. The film has seen a rise in the footfalls across the Telugu states by evening.

Dude is expected to have a strong weekend and take the advantage of Diwali holiday on Monday. Debutant Keerthiswaran directed Dude and Mamitha Baiju is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this entertainer. Though the film’s second half received mixed response, the first day numbers of the film are impressive. All eyes are now focused on Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp that releases tomorrow.

