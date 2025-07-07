Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude: Striking Deal and Early Profits

Pradeep Ranganathan is the new sensation in Tamil cinema after films like Love Today and Dragon ended up as massive blockbusters. Telugu top producers Mythri Movie Makers are producing a film with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role and the film is titled Dude. Keerthiswaran is the director and the shooting portions are wrapped up in quick time. Mamitha Baiju is the heroine in Dude and the film is announced for October 2025 release.

Dude is made on a decent budget and the makers have sealed the digital deal recently. Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of Dude for Rs 25 crores and this equals to the budget of the film. The makers are expected to make huge profits through the theatrical rights of the film in Tamil and Telugu. All the other non-theatrical deals too will bring additional profits for the makers. Pradeep Ranganathan has spent ample time on the script of Dude. Pradeep Ranganathan also has Love Insurance Kompany directed by Vignesh Shivan and the film will release in September.