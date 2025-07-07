x
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude: Striking Deal and Early Profits

Published on July 7, 2025 by swathy

Pradeep Ranganathan is the new sensation in Tamil cinema after films like Love Today and Dragon ended up as massive blockbusters. Telugu top producers Mythri Movie Makers are producing a film with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role and the film is titled Dude. Keerthiswaran is the director and the shooting portions are wrapped up in quick time. Mamitha Baiju is the heroine in Dude and the film is announced for October 2025 release.

Dude is made on a decent budget and the makers have sealed the digital deal recently. Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of Dude for Rs 25 crores and this equals to the budget of the film. The makers are expected to make huge profits through the theatrical rights of the film in Tamil and Telugu. All the other non-theatrical deals too will bring additional profits for the makers. Pradeep Ranganathan has spent ample time on the script of Dude. Pradeep Ranganathan also has Love Insurance Kompany directed by Vignesh Shivan and the film will release in September.

