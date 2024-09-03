Prakasam Barrage is safe, assures Kannayya Naidu

Irrigation engineering expert, AP Water Resources Ministry advisor Kannayya Naidu said Prakasam Barrage is safe and no need to worry. Kannayya Naidu made this assurance, as apprehensions were raised over the safety of the Barrage, in the wake of unprecedented heavy rains.

Kannayya Naidu visited Prakasam barrage on Tuesday. “Boats hit gate of Prakasam barrage due to heavy flooding after rain. Counter weight of the gate has been damaged. But there is no need to worry, as it can be fixed. Moreover all other gates are fine. So gates can be opened and closed, to let out water whenever needed, without any problem,” said Kannayya Naidu speaking to media persons after visiting the Prakasam barrage.

Concerns were raised over the safety of Prakasam Baarrage after boats hit Prakasam barrage’s gate no 69 on Monday.

Prakasam barrage witnessed a record 11.37 lakh cusecs inflows, due to recent incessant rains. Irrigation officials let out about 11.06 lakh cusecs of water from the barrage, to prevent flooding and inundation. This is the highest flood discharge from the barrage in the past 70 years.

Irrigation Department officials have been closely watching the water levels at Prakasam barrage since Sunday. As heavy rains lashed out Vijayawada and surrounding areas, Irrigation Department officials have been on high alert to prevent a Tungabhadra dam-like mishap at Prakasam barrage.

Luckily on Tuesday, the inflows in Prakasam barrage decreased slightly, making Irrigation officials heave a sigh of relief.

Dnr