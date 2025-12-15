Prakash Raj gets a Huge Boost

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has done many memorable roles in his career and he was once the highest paid character actor of the country. He also landed into several controversies and he was left with few offers from the past few years. A young bunch of actors replaced him but Prakash Raj is the best option for some of the roles. Prakash Raj is doing a full-length and crucial role in Prabhas’ Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The shoot of the film is currently happening and Spirit releases in 2027.

The latest news is that Prakash Raj has been roped to play a prominent role in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi which features Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Prakash Raj will be seen as Mahesh Babu’s father in the film. Prakash Raj acted in Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu and after years, Rajamouli has roped the actor for an important role. These two opportunities are a huge boost for Prakash Raj and his career for now. The actor is all excited about these projects.