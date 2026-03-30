Tragedy in Prakash Raj’s Family

Prakash Raj is one of the best actors of Indian cinema. He has been serving the Indian audience since decades. Prakash Raj’s mother Suvarnalatha has breathed her last this morning due to age-related ailments. She is aged 86 and Suvarnalatha passed away in her residence in Bengaluru. Prakash Raj’s family members rushed to her residence. The last rites of her will be held this evening in Bengaluru.

Prakash Raj also has a brother named Prasad Raj who was once an actor. Prakash Raj has received numerous awards for his work and he was once the highest paid character actor of Indian cinema. Prakash Raj worked for films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Condolences for the family of Prakash Raj on the demise of his mother Suvarnalatha.