Prakash Raj slams PK again over ‘Hindi’ row

Actor Prakash Raj never holds himself back to target those who support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP ideologies. He frequently rants about several important topics by arraigning the central government, calling it as a complete failure on several fonts. He also took swipe at Modi’s government plan to promote national language for what he calls as ‘Hindi’ imposition.

In the latest instance, Prakash Raj has once again targeted Pawan Kalyan over the latter’s recent comments on the importance of learning Hindi to thrive ourselves with the rest of the country. Pawan Kalyan called Hindi as an elder mother and insisted on learning it without any complaints. The Deputy Chief Minister of AP exhorted people from Southern states to embrace the national language for better communication.

While Pawan Kalyan’s language stance evoked mixed reactions due to the ongoing debate between the South and the North over Hindi divide, Prakash Raj took no time to attack the Janasena supremo in his style Prakash Raj called Pawan’s stand as ‘Shameful’ and asked why he was selling himself for this ?

Prakash Raj quoted a video of Pawan Kalyan’s address in which he was heard saying Telugu might be our mother tongue but our national language is Hindi. Pawan opined that Hindi is very much essential for the progress of an individual in education, business or work.

In March this year, Prakash Raj launched a scathing attack on Pawan Kalyan over a similar incident. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan was trying to impose Hindi on other for his political gains by following the narrative of the BJP. He made these comments after Pawan Kalyan accused Tamil politicians of hypocrisy over the alleged imposition of Hindu in the state.