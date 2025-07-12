x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

Prakash Raj slams PK again over ‘Hindi’ row

Published on July 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Will there be a bye-election to Goshamahal?
image
VISA Teaser Promises Laughter, Love & Life Lessons Abroad
image
Prakash Raj slams PK again over ‘Hindi’ row
image
Huge Demand for OG Theatrical Rights
image
Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’

Prakash Raj slams PK again over ‘Hindi’ row

Actor Prakash Raj never holds himself back to target those who support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP ideologies. He frequently rants about several important topics by arraigning the central government, calling it as a complete failure on several fonts. He also took swipe at Modi’s government plan to promote national language for what he calls as ‘Hindi’ imposition.

In the latest instance, Prakash Raj has once again targeted Pawan Kalyan over the latter’s recent comments on the importance of learning Hindi to thrive ourselves with the rest of the country. Pawan Kalyan called Hindi as an elder mother and insisted on learning it without any complaints. The Deputy Chief Minister of AP exhorted people from Southern states to embrace the national language for better communication.

While Pawan Kalyan’s language stance evoked mixed reactions due to the ongoing debate between the South and the North over Hindi divide, Prakash Raj took no time to attack the Janasena supremo in his style Prakash Raj called Pawan’s stand as ‘Shameful’ and asked why he was selling himself for this ?

Prakash Raj quoted a video of Pawan Kalyan’s address in which he was heard saying Telugu might be our mother tongue but our national language is Hindi. Pawan opined that Hindi is very much essential for the progress of an individual in education, business or work.

In March this year, Prakash Raj launched a scathing attack on Pawan Kalyan over a similar incident. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan was trying to impose Hindi on other for his political gains by following the narrative of the BJP. He made these comments after Pawan Kalyan accused Tamil politicians of hypocrisy over the alleged imposition of Hindu in the state.

Next VISA Teaser Promises Laughter, Love & Life Lessons Abroad Previous Huge Demand for OG Theatrical Rights
else

TRENDING

image
VISA Teaser Promises Laughter, Love & Life Lessons Abroad
image
Huge Demand for OG Theatrical Rights
image
Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’

Latest

image
Will there be a bye-election to Goshamahal?
image
VISA Teaser Promises Laughter, Love & Life Lessons Abroad
image
Prakash Raj slams PK again over ‘Hindi’ row
image
Huge Demand for OG Theatrical Rights
image
Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’

Most Read

image
Will there be a bye-election to Goshamahal?
image
Prakash Raj slams PK again over ‘Hindi’ row
image
AirIndia 171 Crash – Official Preliminary Report

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations