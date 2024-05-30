x
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Prasanth Varma lines up one more Superhero Film

Published on May 30, 2024 by ratnasri

Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
Gross negligence continues
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule

Prasanth Varma is on the top after the super success of Hanuman. He hinted of doing multiple films and Prasanth Varma said that he would work with several directors in the coming years. He has been working on a script titled Adhira from a long time and it was delayed due to several reasons. The film is now locked and is all set to enter shoot mode. Young choreographer turned director Vijay Binny will direct this superhero film and Kalyan Dasari, the producer of DVV Danayya will make his debut as the lead actor with Adhira.

Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy will bankroll this expensive film on Primeshow Entertainment banner. An official announcement about Adhira will be made soon. The final script is locked and the pre-production work of the film is currently going on. The female lead and the other lead actors, technicians are finalized.

