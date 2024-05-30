Prasanth Varma lines up one more Superhero Film

Prasanth Varma is on the top after the super success of Hanuman. He hinted of doing multiple films and Prasanth Varma said that he would work with several directors in the coming years. He has been working on a script titled Adhira from a long time and it was delayed due to several reasons. The film is now locked and is all set to enter shoot mode. Young choreographer turned director Vijay Binny will direct this superhero film and Kalyan Dasari, the producer of DVV Danayya will make his debut as the lead actor with Adhira.

Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy will bankroll this expensive film on Primeshow Entertainment banner. An official announcement about Adhira will be made soon. The final script is locked and the pre-production work of the film is currently going on. The female lead and the other lead actors, technicians are finalized.