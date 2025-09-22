Prasanth Varma’s Adhira present SJ Suryah and Kalyan in dynamic avatars

SJ Suryah has become one of the most sought after actor in South Indian Cinema. The actor is able to bring a new dimension to villain roles with his eccentric behavior and typical body language, dialogue delivery. Now, he has joined Prashanth Varma’s ambitious PVCU project, Adhira.

The actor will be seen in a never before seen avatar as a Rakshasa and his get up embodies the dangerous evil in the world. Sharan Koppisetty is directing the film with Kalyan Dasari in the leading man role.

Prasanth Varma has imagined a completely new world and his vision is said to be on next level for the film. It will be spell-binding and meticulous to say the least. The superhero film will have mythological connect like HanuMan and it would also introduce new world different from the earlier film.

RKD Studios is producing the film on a lavish budget and the shoot of the film is going on at breakneck speed. The talk in the industry is that Kalyan Dasari is going to surprise many with his performance in this imaginative visual spectacle.