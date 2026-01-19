x
Home > Politics

Prashant Kishor–Kavitha Talks Spark Buzz Over New Telangana Political Party

Published on January 19, 2026 by Sanyogita

Prashant Kishor–Kavitha Talks Spark Buzz Over New Telangana Political Party

Political circles in Telangana are abuzz with reports that election strategist Prashant Kishor is in discussions with K. Kavitha over the launch of a new political party. Sources say the talks are centred on Kavitha’s proposed platform, Telangana Jagruthi, and the broader political space available for a fresh alternative in the state.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao, is currently the president of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation. According to sources, she held multiple rounds of discussions with Prashant Kishor when he was in Hyderabad for nearly five days recently. The meetings reportedly focused on party launch plans, voter sentiment, and Telangana’s evolving political landscape. It is also believed that Kishor’s team has begun groundwork surveys to assess the feasibility of a new political force.

These developments come after Kavitha’s dramatic break with the BRS. She was suspended from the party in September 2025 after accusing senior leaders, including her cousins T Harish Rao and K Santosh Kumar, of damaging her father’s image in connection with the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Soon after her suspension, Kavitha resigned as an MLC, a move that was accepted earlier this month by Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

Since then, Kavitha has stepped up her public engagement under the Telangana Jagruthi banner. She has openly accused both the BRS and the ruling Congress of corruption and administrative irregularities. In December last year, she made a bold statement that she would one day become Chief Minister and order probes into alleged injustices committed since Telangana’s formation in 2014.

Kavitha has also announced that her political platform will contest the next Assembly elections. In recent remarks, she even described the BRS Constitution as a “joke” and claimed she was not involved in several unpopular decisions taken during the party’s rule.

If Prashant Kishor formally comes on board, it could mark a significant turning point. A Kavitha-led party, backed by Kishor’s strategic expertise, has the potential to reshape Telangana’s political equations in the run-up to the next elections.

