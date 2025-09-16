Prashant Varma completes pre-viz for Prabhas biggie

Prabhas has been accepting exciting Pan-India projects with interesting young directors. He is doing a big film with Prashanth Varma, who rocked the nation with HanuMan. The film is being produced by Hombale Films on a never-seen-before scale.

For this gigantic film, the young director has completed pre-visualisation. For the first time ever, such extensive pre-viz is being conducted for any project. Prashant Varma did pre-viz for every character, every shot and every frame, it seems. Prashant Varma is working hard to give a new visual experience to audiences.

As the world is completely new and needs to be created from the scratch, the young director had to have everything on paper. The pre-visualisation works are completed and people who have seen the work are mesmerized by the detailing.

Once Prabhas completes his current commitments, the movie will go immediately on the floors. Hombale Films are extremely happy with the way the project is shaping up. A huge cast and crew are being in this magnum opus.