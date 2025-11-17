x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film

Published on November 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer
image
Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film
image
What’s the Next Target after iBomma?
image
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash
image
Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”

Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film

KGF, Salaar fame Prashanth Neel, who is directing NTR for a humungous action epic, is presenting an interesting horror film directed by Kirtan Nadagouda. The new-age film features young talents at the forefront and the director has decided to bring them to the world.

Mythri Movie Makers, the renowned and big production house, has been producing films continuously mixing huge films with small budget content-driven films, are producing the movie. Ensemble cast includes young actors Surya Raj Veerabathini, Hanu Reddy , Preethi Pagadala.

The movie pooja has been held today and it is a story that talks about anamoly of science in superstitions and superstitions in science. The interesting movie will be a new-age highly content driven film within a limited budget. Great to see two big names coming together to support such young talents.

Next Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer Previous What’s the Next Target after iBomma?
else

TRENDING

image
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer
image
Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film
image
What’s the Next Target after iBomma?

Latest

image
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer
image
Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film
image
What’s the Next Target after iBomma?
image
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash
image
Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”

Most Read

image
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash
image
Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”
image
Supreme Court Pulls Up Telangana Speaker, Issues Contempt Notice

Related Articles

Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd