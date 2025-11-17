Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film

KGF, Salaar fame Prashanth Neel, who is directing NTR for a humungous action epic, is presenting an interesting horror film directed by Kirtan Nadagouda. The new-age film features young talents at the forefront and the director has decided to bring them to the world.

Mythri Movie Makers, the renowned and big production house, has been producing films continuously mixing huge films with small budget content-driven films, are producing the movie. Ensemble cast includes young actors Surya Raj Veerabathini, Hanu Reddy , Preethi Pagadala.

The movie pooja has been held today and it is a story that talks about anamoly of science in superstitions and superstitions in science. The interesting movie will be a new-age highly content driven film within a limited budget. Great to see two big names coming together to support such young talents.