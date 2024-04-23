x
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Home > Movie News

Prathinidhi 2 Release Pushed

Published on April 23, 2024 by

Nara Rohit is aiming a strong comeback with Prathinidhi 2 and the film is a political drama and a take on today’s political situations in AP. The film failed to complete the censor formalities and Prathinidhi 2 will not hit the screens as per the plan on April 25th. The Censor Officer is on a leave and the censor formalities are pending for the film. Journalist Murthy is making his directorial debut with Prathinidhi 2. Jisshu Sengupta and Sachin Khedekar will be seen in other important roles in the political drama.

Thota Sri Anjaneyulu, Kumarraja Bathula and Surendranath Bollineni are the producers. The new release date of the film will be announced soon after the film completes the censor formalities. As per the update, Prathinidhi 2 will have its release in May after the completion of elections in the Telugu states.

