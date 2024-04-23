Prathinidhi 2 Release Pushed

Nara Rohit is aiming a strong comeback with Prathinidhi 2 and the film is a political drama and a take on today’s political situations in AP. The film failed to complete the censor formalities and Prathinidhi 2 will not hit the screens as per the plan on April 25th. The Censor Officer is on a leave and the censor formalities are pending for the film. Journalist Murthy is making his directorial debut with Prathinidhi 2. Jisshu Sengupta and Sachin Khedekar will be seen in other important roles in the political drama.

Thota Sri Anjaneyulu, Kumarraja Bathula and Surendranath Bollineni are the producers. The new release date of the film will be announced soon after the film completes the censor formalities. As per the update, Prathinidhi 2 will have its release in May after the completion of elections in the Telugu states.