Praveen Aditya Appointed as New MD of AP FiberNet

Praveen Aditya has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) of Andhra Pradesh FiberNet. The state government issued orders confirming his appointment on February 25, 2025. This decision comes shortly after GV Reddy, the Chairman of AP FiberNet, resigned from his position. Following GV Reddy’s resignation, the government also transferred the previous MD, Dinesh Kumar, and appointed Praveen Aditya as his successor.

Praveen Aditya’s appointment is expected to bring fresh leadership to AP FiberNet, which plays a crucial role in providing high-speed internet connectivity across the state. The government’s move aims to strengthen the organization’s operations and ensure efficient implementation of digital infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh.