MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Praveen Aditya Appointed as New MD of AP FiberNet

Published on February 25, 2025 by swathy

Praveen Aditya Appointed as New MD of AP FiberNet

Praveen Aditya has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) of Andhra Pradesh FiberNet. The state government issued orders confirming his appointment on February 25, 2025. This decision comes shortly after GV Reddy, the Chairman of AP FiberNet, resigned from his position. Following GV Reddy’s resignation, the government also transferred the previous MD, Dinesh Kumar, and appointed Praveen Aditya as his successor.

Praveen Aditya’s appointment is expected to bring fresh leadership to AP FiberNet, which plays a crucial role in providing high-speed internet connectivity across the state. The government’s move aims to strengthen the organization’s operations and ensure efficient implementation of digital infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh.

