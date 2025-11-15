x
Praveen Prakash: The Controversial IAS Officer To Enter Politics?

Published on November 15, 2025 by Sanyogita

Praveen Prakash: The Controversial IAS Officer To Enter Politics?

Praveen Prakash

Praveen Prakash has once again found his way into the spotlight, a place he seems unusually comfortable in. After years of controversies during his tenure in Andhra Pradesh, he has resurfaced with a carefully timed apology video. In it, he expresses regret to senior officers A B Venkateswara Rao and Jasti Kishore for the troubles they faced because of him. Many took it as a sincere gesture. Others wondered if it was simply the beginning of a new chapter he is preparing for. Because, as it turns out, Praveen Prakash appears to be getting ready for a political entry.

His career in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was anything but dull. He played a central role in major decisions, often attracting criticism. His involvement in the episode that removed Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam brought him intense backlash, and the friction with other senior officials only added to his list of controversies. Now, after years of silence on those events, he suddenly steps forward with a calm apology. It almost feels like a strategic cleansing before stepping onto a political stage.

Reports suggest he is preparing to join the BJP, a move that seems to fit neatly with his long connections built in Delhi. With that support behind him, he is reportedly eyeing the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. And the constituency he prefers is none other than Varanasi, his hometown and a city that holds both emotional and political significance. With Telugu communities supporting him and his strong local roots, the idea clearly appeals to him. The only challenge is securing a ticket, especially when a BJP MLA already occupies the seat.

Whether he succeeds or not, Praveen Prakash seems determined to reinvent himself. His political story is only beginning, and if his past is any indication, it is unlikely to be a boring one.

