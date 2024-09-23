‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ is the new trend in AP politics

Pawan Kalyan, the uber-popular film star-turned-politician, who had set trends in films is also repeating the same in politics. Thanks to his new initiative, Prayashchitta Deeksha, many of his political colleagues are taking up Prayaschitta Deeksha, to drive their message.

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan first came up with the idea of Prayashchitta Deeksha (Prayashchitta means repentence) seeking forgiveness and divine blessings in the wake of Tirupati laddoo adulteration row. He has has taken up the Deeksha at Sri Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple in Guntur on Sunday. As part of the Deeksha, Pawan Kalyan will observe fasting for the 11 days and will end it with Lord Venkateshwara Swamy Darshan at Tirumala Tirupati.

A devout Hindu, Pawan Kalyan came up with the idea of Prayashchitta Deeksha, as a religious measure to seek Lord Venkateshwara Swamy’s forgiveness, as mixing of animal fat in Tirupati laddu prasadam is a serious desecration of Hindu customs.

Whatever may be the intention of Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in coming up with the idea of Prayashchitta Deeksha, his colleagues are lapping it up, making it popular within no time.

After facing criticism from people and rapping from party, Janasena MLA from Kakinada Rural constituency Pantam Nanji observed Prayashchitta Deeksha on Monday. Expressing regret over his offensive behavior against a doctor, Pantam Nanaji took up Prayashchitha Deeksha.

Taking the concept of Prayashchitta Deeksha further, Dr Parthasarathi, BJP MLA from Adoni, also announced of taking up Prayaschitta Deeksha. Following Pawan Kalyan’s footsteps, BJP MLA said, he is taking up Prayaschitta Deeksha demanding swift and strict action against those who have adulterated Tirupati laddoo prasadam with animal fat.

With not just Janasena but even leaders from other parties taking up Prayaschitta Deeksha, it appears, Pawan Kalyan’s fresh idea is all set to become a trend in AP politics.

Dnr