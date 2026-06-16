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Home > Movie News

Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film

Published on June 16, 2026 by sankar

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Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film

Preity Mukhundhan

Young actor Sharwanand is busy completing Bhogi directed by Sampath Nandi. The film is aimed for August 28th release in theatres. Soon after completing the shoot of Bhogi, Sharwanand will commence the shoot of Srinu Vaitla’s entertainer. The pre-production work of the film is in the final stages and George Krish is the title considered for this interesting attempt.

Young beauty Preity Mukhundhan is locked as the leading lady. Preity Mukhundhan made her Telugu debut with Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa and she did successful films like Sarvam Maya and Blast. The makers have considered Pooja Hegde and others but they finalized Preity Mukhundhan for the role. The shoot starts in August and the makers are in plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2027. Anil Sunkara is the producer.

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