Premalu Telugu Trailer Promises a Rollercoaster of Humor & Heart

Advertisement

‘Premalu’ has emerged as a standout hit among Malayalam films in 2024, winning over both audiences and critics. SS Karthikeya, son of renowned director SS Rajamouli, has entered the distribution arena by bringing this film to the Telugu audience.

The film’s trailer, packed with humor, was released today.

It instantly clicks with Gen Z because of cool and funny references of RRR “Thokkukuntu Povaale” & Kumari Aunty. In the trailer, we see Sachin smitten by Reenu (played by Mamitha Baiju) at a wedding, leading him to follow her to Hyderabad where she is employed at an IT company.

However, Sachin’s pursuit hits a roadblock when he discovers Reenu’s lofty expectations. This is when Aadhi makes a striking entry, adding a new twist to the tale. The humorous banter between Naslen and Sangeeth Prathap, written by Aditya Haasan of #90’s webseries fame, stands out for its wit.

Produced by the powerhouse trio of Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran through Bhavana Studios, ‘Premalu’ boasts a talented cast including Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan. The film is set for a theatrical release on March 8th.