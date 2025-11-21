Premante movie review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

Pellaina Kothalo is a film that discusses life after marriage. Several films of a similar template have been released over the years and Premante is one such attempt. The film is about a journey of a young couple post marriage. Priyadarshi and Anandi played the lead roles in this romantic comedy. Navaneeth Sriram is the director and Asian Films backed the film. After Court, Priyadarshi delivered a disaster like Mithra Mandali and he has all his hopes on Premante. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Madhusudhan alias Madhi (Priyadarshi) and Ramya (Anandi) meet at a wedding. Their thoughts look ideal and their parents decide to tie the knot to them. This young couple gets married without any hurdles and they shift to their new home. After a comfortable first month, Ramya gets suspicious of Madhi. After she mounts pressure, Madhi agrees that he is a thief. The rest of Premante is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Premante trailer brings a feel that the film is packed with humor and post marriage romance throughout. But the team misleads the audience. Premante is a different attempt which has no connection with the title and the trailer. The young couple decide to stay together and face the hurdles after their marriage. But things turn different in Premante. The emotion fails to impress the audience and so does the drama and the comedy.

The initial portions of Madhi meeting Ramya, Locker scene, first looks and others are well narrated by the director. The real problem starts after Ramya comes to know that Madhi is a thief. But the director could not handle the conflict point well and the narration falls flat. The interval episode is completely convenient as per the characterization of Madhi and it fails to impress the audience.

Ramya also joins Madhi in the second half and the drama fails to keep the audience engaged. Suma plays Constable Asha Mary in the film and the investigation looks artificial and the entire episode of Suma is a huge misfire.

Performances:

Though the narration and the drama falls flat, the lead actors Priyadarshi and Anandi are impressive. They performed well in their respective roles. Suma’s role should have been written well and it hardly makes any impact. Her performance too did not match the role because of the poor writing. Vennela Kishore was not utilized well. Hyper Adhi and Auto Ram Prasad’s comic timing were wasted because of the poorly written comedy.

The cinematography work is decent and the music, background score are good. Debutant director Navaneeth Sriram wanted to thrill the audience in theatres and kept the real plot under wraps. This has done enough damage as they are tuned to watch a family drama but Premante offers a completely different experience.

Verdict: Premante struggles to keep the audience engaging and it ends up as a misfire.

