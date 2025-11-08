x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song

Published on November 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed
image
Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs
image
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates All-Time Indian Cinema record

Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song

Premante starring Priyadarshi, Anandi has made a good impression among audiences with melodious first single, glimpse and teaser. Now, the movie makers have released Pelli Shuru Single from the album composed by Leon James.

Famous actress Sreeleela has digitally released it. The song sung by Shreya Ghosal, Deepak Blue presents the vibe of wedding in a brilliant manner. It involves viewers into the proceedings with ever smiling Anandi and energy of Priyadarshi.

The leading pair chemistry is highly engaging while Priyadarshi, with his dance moves instills life into it. Complimenting their energy, the production values are great too.

Directed by Navneeth Sriram, the movie is a great treat of laughter and emotions of a couple falling in love post marriage. Jhanvi Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao have produced the film. Premante is releasing on 21st November, worldwide.

Next The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed Previous CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs
else

TRENDING

image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed
image
Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates All-Time Indian Cinema record

Latest

image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed
image
Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs
image
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates All-Time Indian Cinema record

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs
image
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue
image
AP Rises Under Chandrababu and Lokesh: ₹1.01 Lakh Crore Investments, 85,000 Jobs Coming

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue