Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song

Premante starring Priyadarshi, Anandi has made a good impression among audiences with melodious first single, glimpse and teaser. Now, the movie makers have released Pelli Shuru Single from the album composed by Leon James.

Famous actress Sreeleela has digitally released it. The song sung by Shreya Ghosal, Deepak Blue presents the vibe of wedding in a brilliant manner. It involves viewers into the proceedings with ever smiling Anandi and energy of Priyadarshi.

The leading pair chemistry is highly engaging while Priyadarshi, with his dance moves instills life into it. Complimenting their energy, the production values are great too.

Directed by Navneeth Sriram, the movie is a great treat of laughter and emotions of a couple falling in love post marriage. Jhanvi Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao have produced the film. Premante is releasing on 21st November, worldwide.