Premiere Talk to Decide the Fate of Mass Jathara

Ravi Teja’s upcoming release Mass Jathara needs a massive boost. The film’s trailer is impressive and it is packed with mass elements. But there are too many hurdles for the film. With Ravi Teja delivering a series of duds, the results of these films had a huge impact on the openings of Mass Jathara. The impact of Cyclone Montha is huge across the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and the rains are expected to continue till this weekend. On the other side, Baahubali: The Epic is releasing today and the early sales predict big openings for the film today and tomorrow.

The team of Mass Jathara is quite confident on the film and they have decided to go ahead with special premiere shows on the evening of October 31st. The word of mouth for the premieres will impact the opening day numbers of the film on Saturday. The word of mouth is crucial for the Saturday footfalls of Mass Jathara. The makers are screening premieres and they are confident that the film will open on a positive note with Friday evening premiere shows. The film’s fate will entirely depend on the word of mouth of the premieres.

Mass Jathara is directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Sreeleela is the heroine and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Bheems composed the music and background score for Mass Jathara.