Prepare for Unexpected thrills in Virupaksha

‘Virupaksha’ is Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej‘s upcoming film, which is set to be released on April 21 this year. Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead. The team is already busy promoting the film, and they recently completed a successful pre-release event in Eluru.

However, the film has become the talk of the industry, with the intriguing content makers bringing for audience. Recently, the movie cleared its censor formalities and was awarded an A certificate from the CBFC. The crisp runtime has been locked at 2 hours and 20 minutes.

When inquired about this situation, it was revealed that the second half of the film will be an edge-of-the-seat entertaining thriller with a bit of goosebumps horror element. Audience can definitely expect something unexpected in the theatres.

This is an interesting genre with black magic and supernatural forces and if it clicks, the impact will be great. The team is silent about the ‘A’ certificate thing as they haven’t released any information regarding censor certification.

The film is helmed by Karthik Dandu, produced by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, has generated a massive buzz with its promotional material, and the makers are confident that the film will enthrall audiences. B Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director for the film.