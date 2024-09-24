Prerana’s Influence on Nabeel in Bigg Boss Telugu 8

After Nagarjuna provided clarity regarding Vishnu Priya and Manikanta’s allegations, Prerana’s attitude shifted. She began projecting herself as super confident and started influencing Nabeel over nominations. Meanwhile, Nabeel was labeled as biased and a failed sanchalak.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Nomination Highlights:

Adithya Om nominated Prithvi for using profanity and Soniya for not playing neutrally and failing to carry her mic. Nainika nominated Manikanta for demotivational words and Adithya for lack of aggression in gameplay. Nabeel, turning into an entertainer with his imitations, nominated Soniya for confusion during the balloon task and Prithvi for his aggressive attitude.

Prerana nominated Manikanta for his unpredictable nature and Nainika for passive gameplay. Soniya provocatively nominated Nabeel, criticizing him as “Mr. Failed Sanchalak,” and Adithya, questioning his immunity. Manikanta nominated Prithvi for his physical strength in games and Adithya Om for his preaching behavior.

Vishnu Priya nominated Adithya Om for not being a fatherly figure and Prerana for her insensitive nature. Prithvi nominated Nabeel for biased sanchalak performance and Manikanta for physical weakness. Sita nominated Prerana for blaming the Sakthi team and Manikanta for his confused nature. Yashmi nominated Manikanta for constant complaining and Soniya for relying on team strength.

The final list of nominated contestants includes Adhitya Om, Manikanta, Soniya, Prithvi, Nabeel, and Prerana. Nikhil used his super power as Sanchalak and saved Nainika from nominations.

Post-nomination conflicts erupted in the house in 24/7 streaming deferred. Yashmi and Soniya engaged in a heated argument, with Yashmi accusing Soniya of using male contestants as weapons. Vishnu and Adithya Om also had a discussion to clarify nomination issues.

