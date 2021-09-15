Presenting The Satyabhama Of Bangaraju

King Nagarjuna’s ambitious project, Bangaraju shooting is currently underway in Ramoji Film City. Making the film more special, Naga Chaitanya also joins his father much to the excitement of fans. The makers have dropped a surprise gift to Ramya Krishna on the occasion of the actress’s Birthday today.

They have released a poster of Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna together. The actress looks gorgeous as ever and the chemistry between them looks Sizzling. Nagarjuna is rocking as usual in the Panchakattu style.

Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna were a hit pair back then. They continued the success with Soggade Chinni Nayana as well. Moreover, they are as young as ever. Together they have made the frame beautiful.

Already there are positive vibes all over the project and this poster takes that to next level. Directed by Kalyan Krishna, Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios jointly bankroll the project.