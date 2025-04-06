President Approves Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval to the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, officially making it a law. The President also approved the Muslim Waqf Abolition Bill 2025. The Centre announced this development in an official statement.

Both houses of Parliament had recently approved the Waqf Amendment Bill. In the Lok Sabha, the bill was passed following over 13 hours of debate on Wednesday. The voting showed that 288 members supported the bill, while 232 members opposed it. In the Rajya Sabha, 128 members voted in favor and 95 members voted against the bill.

Congress and AIMIM MPs have challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has announced that they will lead nationwide protests against the amended Waqf law. The board stated that all religious and social organisations would continue their campaign until the law is completely repealed.