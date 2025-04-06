x
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Home > Politics

President Approves Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

Published on April 6, 2025 by nymisha

President Approves Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval to the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, officially making it a law. The President also approved the Muslim Waqf Abolition Bill 2025. The Centre announced this development in an official statement.

Both houses of Parliament had recently approved the Waqf Amendment Bill. In the Lok Sabha, the bill was passed following over 13 hours of debate on Wednesday. The voting showed that 288 members supported the bill, while 232 members opposed it. In the Rajya Sabha, 128 members voted in favor and 95 members voted against the bill.

Congress and AIMIM MPs have challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has announced that they will lead nationwide protests against the amended Waqf law. The board stated that all religious and social organisations would continue their campaign until the law is completely repealed.

Next Telangana Government Takes Action Against Fake News on HCU Lands Previous MAD Square is a Goldmine for S Naga Vamsi
