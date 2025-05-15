x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

President Murmu Challenges Supreme Court’s Power to Set Deadlines for Bill Approvals

Published on May 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
OTT Deals: Why are the Digital Players Choosy?
image
President Murmu Challenges Supreme Court’s Power to Set Deadlines for Bill Approvals
image
Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?
image
Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?
image
Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date

President Murmu Challenges Supreme Court’s Power to Set Deadlines for Bill Approvals

President Draupadi Murmu has responded to the Supreme Court’s recent landmark ruling on bill approvals by raising 14 constitutional questions. The President has questioned how courts can impose deadlines on Constitutional authorities like the President and Governors when no such provision exists in the Constitution.

President Murmu has invoked her special powers under Article 143 to seek the Supreme Court’s opinion on critical constitutional matters. Her questions challenge the court’s authority to substitute presidential powers with its own judicial powers under Article 142.

She questioned whether governors can use their constitutional discretion under Article 200 and whether courts can establish procedural requirements for the President’s decision-making on bills reserved by governors.

Among her key concerns is whether a state law can come into effect without governor’s approval under Article 200, and whether the judiciary can modify or override constitutional powers exercised by the President or Governor through Article 142.

The President also asked if the complete prohibition under Article 361 prevents judicial review of governors’ actions under Article 200.

The Supreme Court recently ruled against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for holding 10 bills passed by the state assembly without approval. The 415-page judgment stated that the President/Governor must either approve or return bills within three months, providing reasons if returned.

The court clarified that states can approach the Supreme Court if governors delay bills, noting that governors’ inaction falls within judicial review scope. Chief Justice B.R. Gavai is expected to form a constitutional bench soon to address the President’s questions.

Next OTT Deals: Why are the Digital Players Choosy? Previous Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?
else

TRENDING

image
OTT Deals: Why are the Digital Players Choosy?
image
Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?
image
Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?

Latest

image
OTT Deals: Why are the Digital Players Choosy?
image
President Murmu Challenges Supreme Court’s Power to Set Deadlines for Bill Approvals
image
Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?
image
Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?
image
Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date

Most Read

image
President Murmu Challenges Supreme Court’s Power to Set Deadlines for Bill Approvals
image
Saraswati Pushkaralu begin
image
YSRCP ₹3500 Cr Liquor Scam: Govindappa Balaji’s Role Exposed

Related Articles

Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025