President order ends speculation on Justice Ramana

Finally, the Presidential order has come appointing Supreme Court Senior Judge Justice N.V. Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). With this, all doubts and rumours on the likelihood of obstacles for his elevation have come to an end. Now, it is unstoppable that Justice Ramana will take over as the 48th CJI on April 24.

The present CJI Justice SA Bobde’s term comes to a close on April 23. There was a lot of speculation before the latest order of the President. Especially, rumours were sparked off following the continuing controversy kicked off by AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s letter to Justice Bobde making unprecedented allegations against Justice Ramana. Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed all those allegations as baseless.

Despite the Apex Court’s clarification, there were still lurking doubts whether the final order would come giving Justice Ramana his due. Considering his track record and well known judgements, Justice Ramana has eventually reached the top most position in the country’s judiciary. Born in the Krishna district, he stands as the second Telugu to become the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Political circles are anxious to see how Justice Ramana would act on the speedy trial of the corruption cases against the people’s representatives. If it is given further push, it is sure to embarrass AP CM Jagan Reddy.