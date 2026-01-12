Pressure Mounting on Prabhas

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has a habit of signing multiple films and he loves to juggle between the projects. But due to various reasons, the shoots of these films are getting delayed. Prabhas’ schedule of films, his breaks have turned out to be a huge stress for the producers. His recent release Raja Saab is a horror fantasy and the makers have spent lavishly on the film. Because of the delay in the shoot, the interests and the shooting expenses have heaped up. Raja Saab is a film which can be completed in less than a year but it was in making for three years.

The actor has to be extra cautious from now as there is a huge decline in his market. Raja Saab also opened on a poor note in North India which is a shock for the producers of the upcoming movies of Prabhas. The actor has Fauji in shooting mode and the film is planned on a massive budget. There is no clarity about the film’s release date as Prabhas has recently commenced the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

The team of Kalki 2898 AD sequel also announced that the shoot starts in February. Prabhas has to allocate dates for the film as legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are in waiting mode. Sandeep Reddy has been waiting since six months for the dates of Prabhas and he wants to complete the shoot in quick schedules. Fauji’s delay will increase the financial stress on the producers. Prabhas is in stress after the debacle of Raja Saab and the actor has to plan schedules accordingly and complete them on time.