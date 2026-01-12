x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pressure Mounting on Prabhas

Published on January 12, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Pressure Mounting on Prabhas
image
Prabhas’ Old Look Episode from Raja Saab costed Rs 30 Cr
image
Parasakthi is a Lucky Escape for Suriya
image
Chiru Mania Peaks: MSG Premieres Create Rampage
image
MSG: Family Crowds arrive Early

Pressure Mounting on Prabhas

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has a habit of signing multiple films and he loves to juggle between the projects. But due to various reasons, the shoots of these films are getting delayed. Prabhas’ schedule of films, his breaks have turned out to be a huge stress for the producers. His recent release Raja Saab is a horror fantasy and the makers have spent lavishly on the film. Because of the delay in the shoot, the interests and the shooting expenses have heaped up. Raja Saab is a film which can be completed in less than a year but it was in making for three years.

The actor has to be extra cautious from now as there is a huge decline in his market. Raja Saab also opened on a poor note in North India which is a shock for the producers of the upcoming movies of Prabhas. The actor has Fauji in shooting mode and the film is planned on a massive budget. There is no clarity about the film’s release date as Prabhas has recently commenced the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

The team of Kalki 2898 AD sequel also announced that the shoot starts in February. Prabhas has to allocate dates for the film as legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are in waiting mode. Sandeep Reddy has been waiting since six months for the dates of Prabhas and he wants to complete the shoot in quick schedules. Fauji’s delay will increase the financial stress on the producers. Prabhas is in stress after the debacle of Raja Saab and the actor has to plan schedules accordingly and complete them on time.

Previous Prabhas’ Old Look Episode from Raja Saab costed Rs 30 Cr
else

TRENDING

image
Pressure Mounting on Prabhas
image
Prabhas’ Old Look Episode from Raja Saab costed Rs 30 Cr
image
Parasakthi is a Lucky Escape for Suriya

Latest

image
Pressure Mounting on Prabhas
image
Prabhas’ Old Look Episode from Raja Saab costed Rs 30 Cr
image
Parasakthi is a Lucky Escape for Suriya
image
Chiru Mania Peaks: MSG Premieres Create Rampage
image
MSG: Family Crowds arrive Early

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Time-Bound Promotions for Employees Ahead of Sankranti
image
Andhra Pradesh Roads Create History with Guinness World Records
image
Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm

Related Articles

Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2