Home > Movie News

Pressure mounting on Raja Saab

Published on December 16, 2025 by nymisha

Pressure mounting on Raja Saab

Sankranthi 2026 will witness the clash of a bunch of notable films. Among them, the first one is Prabhas’ Raja Saab and the film releases on January 9th. The makers have released the first single and the response for the song is mixed. The second single will be out soon and there is pressure mounting on the team to deliver something big before the release. The film’s director Maruthi hasn’t delivered a huge success in the recent years and Raja Saab is a horror comedy set in a palace.

The biggest challenge for the film is the limited promotions of Prabhas. Anil Ravipudi and the team of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will be aggressive with the promotions and the other teams too will promote their films. Prabhas will participate in an event of Raja Saab and the content has to speak more for the film to gain the buzz. Maruthi is working on the release trailer and it has to be completely impressive. With other actors like Ravi Teja, Sharwanand and Naveen Polishetty testing their luck with comic entertainers, the pressure is mounting on Prabhas and the team of Raja Saab.

