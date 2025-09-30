Prestigious Tollywood Films Launch for Dasara

Dasara is an auspicious season and a bunch of Telugu films are being launched this year. Here is the list:

Chiranjeevi and Bobby Film: Megastar Chiranjeevi will work with Bobby Kolli once again after a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya. The film will be produced by KVN Productions and a grand launch will take place on October 2nd in a grand manner. The shoot commences after Megastar completes his work for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Nani and Sujeeth Film: Natural Star Nani will work with OG fame Sujeeth and the film is an actioner planned on a huge budget. Venkat Boyanapalli will produce this prestigious film on Niharika Entertainment banner. The film rolls next year and the puja ceremony will take place on Dasara.

Vijay Deverakonda Film: Popular producer Dil Raju has roped in Vijay Deverakonda for a film and this is their second collaboration. The film will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and a grand launch will take place on the auspicious day of Dasara.

Apart from these, a series of films are being launched during Dasara this year.