Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha from GlobeTrotter

Malayalam critically acclaimed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie GlobeTrotter that is featuring Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha who restricts himself to a chair in the film. The makers unveiled the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha and he looks fearless. “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair literally” told Rajamouli about Prithviraj Sukumaran and his role as Kumbha.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has kept several crazy projects from other languages aside for GlobeTrotter. Prithviraj Sukumaran told “Presenting KUMBHA..The most complex mind I have ever played”. “Stood on the other side, time to meet you head-on KUMBHA” posted Mahesh Babu. The shoot of the film is currently happening in Hyderabad. The climax portions on Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are canned in a massive set. The glimpse and the title of GlobeTrotter will be unveiled on November 15th.