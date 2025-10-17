Priyadarshi criticised for his Choice of Films

Priyadarshi emerged as one of the most bankable and highest paid comedians of Telugu cinema. He soon switched paths to full-length roles. As a lead actor, Balagam and Court are the only impressive films that came from Priyadarshi and the Court’s content has been the major USP for the courtroom drama. He played lead roles in films like Mallesham, Darling, Sarangapani Jathakam and Mithra Mandali.

Mithra Mandali released on Thursday and the response has been disastrous. His recent outings Darling, Sarangapani Jathakam and Mithra Mandali are declared as disasters. Priyadarshi is criticized for his poor script selection. When the actor is very busy as a comedian, he is risking his career by picking up lead actor roles. He has several films lined up and Priyadarshi will be next seen in Premante which is due for release soon.