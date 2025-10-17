x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Priyadarshi criticised for his Choice of Films

Published on October 17, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi criticised for his Choice of Films
image
Pending Dues and DA: Big Announcement Likely Tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh
image
Photos : Jatadhara Movie Trailer Launch
image
Photos : Telusu Kada Movie Success Meet
image
Video : Trending News Today

Priyadarshi criticised for his Choice of Films

Priyadarshi

Priyadarshi emerged as one of the most bankable and highest paid comedians of Telugu cinema. He soon switched paths to full-length roles. As a lead actor, Balagam and Court are the only impressive films that came from Priyadarshi and the Court’s content has been the major USP for the courtroom drama. He played lead roles in films like Mallesham, Darling, Sarangapani Jathakam and Mithra Mandali.

Mithra Mandali released on Thursday and the response has been disastrous. His recent outings Darling, Sarangapani Jathakam and Mithra Mandali are declared as disasters. Priyadarshi is criticized for his poor script selection. When the actor is very busy as a comedian, he is risking his career by picking up lead actor roles. He has several films lined up and Priyadarshi will be next seen in Premante which is due for release soon.

Previous Pending Dues and DA: Big Announcement Likely Tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh
else

TRENDING

image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude opens on a Strong Note
image
Varun Tej lines up a New Film
image
Jatadhara Trailer: Spooky Mythical Adventure

Latest

image
Priyadarshi criticised for his Choice of Films
image
Pending Dues and DA: Big Announcement Likely Tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh
image
Photos : Jatadhara Movie Trailer Launch
image
Photos : Telusu Kada Movie Success Meet
image
Video : Trending News Today

Most Read

image
Priyadarshi criticised for his Choice of Films
image
Pending Dues and DA: Big Announcement Likely Tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh
image
Jagan Reshapes YSRCP: Dushyant Reddy In, Avinash Out?

Related Articles

Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions